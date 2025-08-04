Flutter Entertainment Advances Share Buyback Program with Recent Share Acquisitions

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

Flutter Entertainment PLC ( (FLUT) ) just unveiled an update.

Flutter Entertainment PLC announced the acquisition and cancellation of its ordinary shares as part of a share buyback program. This move, executed through Davy Securities, is part of a larger $5 billion buyback initiative aimed at optimizing capital structure and enhancing shareholder value. The transactions will reduce the total number of shares in issue, potentially impacting the company’s stock price and market perception.

More about Flutter Entertainment PLC

Flutter Entertainment PLC operates in the gambling industry, providing a range of betting and gaming services. The company focuses on both online and retail gambling markets, with a significant presence in the United States and other international markets.

