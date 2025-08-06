Flutter Entertainment Advances Share Buyback Program with Recent Share Acquisition

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst
Flutter Entertainment PLC ( (FLUT) ) has shared an update.
Flutter Entertainment PLC announced the acquisition and cancellation of its own ordinary shares as part of a share buyback program, aiming to repurchase up to $225 million worth of shares by September 30, 2025. This move is part of a broader strategy to buy back $5 billion of shares, enhancing shareholder value and potentially improving the company’s stock market performance.
More about Flutter Entertainment PLC
Flutter Entertainment PLC is a global sports betting and gaming company, known for its diverse portfolio of brands that cater to a wide range of markets. The company operates in the online gaming industry, offering services such as sports betting, casino games, and poker, with a strong presence in both the United States and international markets.
