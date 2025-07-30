Flutter Entertainment Advances Share Buyback Program

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

Discover how TipRanks' ETF AI Analyst can help you make smarter investment decisions

AI Analyst can help you make smarter investment decisions Explore ETFs TipRanks' users love and see what insights the ETF AI Analyst reveals about the ones you follow.

Flutter Entertainment PLC ( (FLUT) ) has issued an announcement.

Flutter Entertainment PLC has announced the acquisition and subsequent cancellation of its ordinary shares as part of a share buyback program. This initiative, which is part of a larger $5 billion buyback plan, aims to enhance shareholder value and optimize the company’s capital structure, potentially impacting its market position and investor relations.

More about Flutter Entertainment PLC

Flutter Entertainment PLC is a global sports betting, gaming, and entertainment provider, known for its diverse range of products and services in the gambling industry. The company operates several well-known brands and is focused on expanding its market presence across various regions.

See more insights into FLUT stock on TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue