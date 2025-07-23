Flutter Entertainment Advances Share Buyback Program

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Take advantage of TipRanks Premium at 50% off! Unlock powerful investing tools, advanced data, and expert analyst insights to help you invest with confidence.

The latest announcement is out from Flutter Entertainment PLC ( (FLUT) ).

Flutter Entertainment PLC announced the acquisition and subsequent cancellation of its ordinary shares as part of a share buyback program. This move is part of Flutter’s broader strategy to repurchase up to $5 billion in shares, aiming to enhance shareholder value and optimize its capital structure. The transactions were conducted through Davy Securities and are in line with regulatory requirements, potentially impacting the company’s market positioning and shareholder interests.

More about Flutter Entertainment PLC

Flutter Entertainment PLC operates in the online gambling industry, offering a range of betting and gaming products. The company focuses on providing entertainment through sports betting, casino games, and other interactive gaming services, catering to a global market.

See more data about FLUT stock on TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue