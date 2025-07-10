Flutter Entertainment Advances Share Buyback Program

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Flutter Entertainment PLC ( (FLUT) ) just unveiled an announcement.

Flutter Entertainment PLC announced the acquisition and cancellation of a portion of its ordinary shares as part of its ongoing share buyback program. This move is part of a broader strategy to repurchase up to $5 billion in shares, reflecting the company’s commitment to returning value to shareholders and potentially enhancing its market position.

Flutter Entertainment PLC is a global sports betting, gaming, and entertainment provider. It operates a range of brands and platforms, offering online and retail betting services, casino games, and poker, with a significant presence in the UK, Ireland, Australia, and the United States.

