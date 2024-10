Fluence Corporation Limited (AU:FLC) has released an update.

Fluence Corporation Limited has announced the cessation of Ross Haghighat’s directorship as of October 10, 2024, along with the lapse of several of his unlisted options. This development could impact the company’s stock market dynamics, drawing interest from investors observing changes in executive management.

