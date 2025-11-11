Fluence Corporation Director Increases Stake

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

Fluence Corporation Limited ( (AU:FLC) ) has issued an update.

Fluence Corporation Limited announced a change in the director’s interest, specifically for Director Douglas Brown. On November 6, 2025, Brown acquired 13,122,604 fully paid ordinary shares through direct and indirect interests. The acquisition was valued at $707,441, which includes interest accrued under a revolving credit facility and accrued director fees. This change in shareholding reflects a significant increase in Brown’s investment in the company, potentially indicating confidence in the company’s future performance.

Average Trading Volume: 405,395

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: A$154.1M

