Flowserve Announces Executive Change, Elizabeth Burger Resigns

Flowserve Corp (FLS) has released an update to notify the public and investors about its officers.

Elizabeth L. Burger has resigned from her executive role at Flowserve Corporation to join another public company, with her tenure ending on March 1, 2024. Following her departure, Susan C. Hudson will temporarily take over her duties until a new replacement is appointed.

