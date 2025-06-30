Flora Growth Corp. Announces Shareholder Meeting Results and Strategic Approvals

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Take advantage of TipRanks Premium at 50% off! Unlock powerful investing tools, advanced data, and expert analyst insights to help you invest with confidence.

Flora Growth ( (FLGC) ) has shared an update.

Flora Growth Corp. announced the results of its 2025 Annual and Special Meeting of Shareholders, where several key proposals were voted on. The election of five directors to the board was confirmed, and proposals regarding the reappointment of auditors, an increase in shares issuable under the company’s 2022 Plan, and a share consolidation were approved. However, the proposal to grant Stock Appreciation Rights to certain executives was not approved. These decisions are likely to influence Flora’s strategic direction and operational capabilities, impacting its stakeholders and market positioning.

The most recent analyst rating on (FLGC) stock is a Buy with a $4.00 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on Flora Growth stock, see the FLGC Stock Forecast page.

Spark’s Take on FLGC Stock

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, FLGC is a Neutral.

The overall stock score reflects significant financial instability as the primary factor, with persistent losses and a weakened balance sheet posing substantial risks. Technical analysis provides some short-term positive signals, but the overall valuation remains unattractive due to continued negative earnings. Strategic changes are essential for improving financial health and long-term prospects.

To see Spark’s full report on FLGC stock, click here.

More about Flora Growth

Flora Growth Corp. operates in the cannabis industry, focusing on the cultivation and distribution of cannabis products. The company is listed on NASDAQ and FSE, indicating its international market presence.

Average Trading Volume: 185,624

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

Current Market Cap: $13.77M

Find detailed analytics on FLGC stock on TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue