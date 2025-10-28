FLINT Corp. Secures $320 Million in New Contracts and Renewals

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

ClearStream Energy ( (TSE:FLNT) ) has issued an update.

FLINT Corp. announced new contract awards and renewals worth approximately $320 million, with 13% of the work to be executed in 2025 and the remainder scheduled for 2026-2030. These contracts highlight FLINT’s strong industry positioning and customer confidence in its safety and operational excellence. The company emphasizes its focus on collaboration with customers, local communities, and Indigenous partners, aiming to deliver high-quality solutions and pursue further growth.

More about ClearStream Energy

FLINT Corp. is a company with over 100 years of experience providing solutions for the Energy and Industrial markets, including sectors such as Oil & Gas, Petrochemical, Mining, Power, Agriculture, Forestry, Infrastructure, and Water Treatment. The company offers services like construction, maintenance, turnarounds, wear technology, and environmental services, with offices strategically located across Canada.

Average Trading Volume: 8,092

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: C$3.91M

