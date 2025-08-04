Flight Centre Travel Group Announces Quotation of New Securities

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

Flight Centre Travel Group Limited ( (AU:FLT) ) has shared an update.

Flight Centre Travel Group Limited has announced the quotation of 43,967 fully paid ordinary securities on the Australian Securities Exchange (ASX) as part of an employee incentive scheme. This move is expected to enhance employee engagement and align their interests with the company’s performance, potentially impacting the company’s operations and market position positively.

The most recent analyst rating on (AU:FLT) stock is a Hold with a A$20.00 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on Flight Centre Travel Group Limited stock, see the AU:FLT Stock Forecast page.

More about Flight Centre Travel Group Limited

Flight Centre Travel Group Limited operates in the travel industry, providing travel services and products. The company is known for offering comprehensive travel solutions, including flights, accommodations, and travel insurance, catering to both leisure and corporate travelers.

YTD Price Performance: -25.58%

Average Trading Volume: 1,162,752

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

Current Market Cap: A$2.68B

