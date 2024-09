Flight Centre Travel Group Limited (AU:FLT) has released an update.

Flight Centre Travel Group Limited has announced an application for the quotation of 3,143 new ordinary fully paid securities to be listed on the ASX under the code FLT, with an issue date of September 18, 2024. This new announcement further cements the company’s continued growth and commitment to expanding its financial portfolio.

