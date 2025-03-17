Flight Centre Addresses ASX Inquiry on Half-Year Earnings

An update from Flight Centre Travel Group Limited ( (AU:FLT) ) is now available.

Flight Centre Travel Group Limited responded to an inquiry from the ASX regarding its earnings for the half-year ending December 2024. The company reported that its underlying profit before tax (PBT) was slightly below the adjusted consensus forecast by 6.8%, which falls within the acceptable range set by ASX guidelines. The company uses an adjusted consensus estimate to account for the seasonal nature of its business, excluding one anomalous forecast. Flight Centre confirmed that there was no material variance in its expected earnings that would affect the price or value of its securities.

Flight Centre Travel Group Limited is a company in the travel industry, primarily offering travel services and products. The company focuses on providing comprehensive travel solutions and has a significant presence in the market.

