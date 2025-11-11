Flexituff Ventures Faces Delay in Financial Results Due to Operational Challenges

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

Flexituff Ventures International Limited ( (IN:FLEXITUFF) ) has shared an update.

Flexituff Ventures International Limited announced a delay in the submission of its financial results for the quarter and half-year ending September 30, 2025, due to operational disruptions at its Kashipur plant. The disruptions, caused by a shortage of critical raw materials, have led to a labor strike and hindered access to financial records, impacting the company’s ability to meet the regulatory deadline. Flexituff is actively working to resolve these issues and aims to publish the financial results as soon as possible, while requesting an extension and assurance that no adverse actions will be taken against the company.

Flexituff Ventures International Limited operates in the manufacturing industry, focusing on producing flexible intermediate bulk containers (FIBCs) and other technical textiles. The company is based in Indore, Madhya Pradesh, India, and serves a global market with its packaging solutions.

Average Trading Volume: 6,859

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

Current Market Cap: 596.1M INR

