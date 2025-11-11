Fleetwood Limited Updates Director’s Securities Holdings

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

The latest announcement is out from Fleetwood Limited ( (AU:FWD) ).

Fleetwood Limited has announced a change in the director’s interest, specifically regarding Bruce Nicholson’s holdings. The change involves the acquisition of 128,614 unquoted performance rights under Fleetwood’s Long Term Incentive Plan, increasing his total to 534,056 unquoted and unvested performance rights. This adjustment reflects the company’s ongoing commitment to aligning executive incentives with long-term company performance, potentially impacting stakeholder perceptions of Fleetwood’s strategic direction.

The most recent analyst rating on (AU:FWD) stock is a Hold with a A$3.00 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on Fleetwood Limited stock, see the AU:FWD Stock Forecast page.

More about Fleetwood Limited

Average Trading Volume: 248,080

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: A$256.4M

See more insights into FWD stock on TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

