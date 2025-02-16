Fleetwood Limited Announces Cessation of Securities

Maximize Your Portfolio with Data Driven Insights:

Fleetwood Limited ( (AU:FWD) ) just unveiled an update.

Fleetwood Limited announced the cessation of 125,270 ordinary fully paid securities due to an on-market buy-back as of February 14, 2025. This move indicates an effort to optimize the company’s capital structure and could potentially enhance shareholder value by reducing the number of shares outstanding.

More about Fleetwood Limited

YTD Price Performance: 8.91%

Average Trading Volume: 545

Technical Sentiment Consensus Rating: Buy

Current Market Cap: €108.2M

