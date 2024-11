Eclipx Group Ltd. (AU:FPR) has released an update.

FleetPartners Group Limited, listed on the ASX, has released a presentation providing a snapshot of its current activities and future expectations. The company advises caution regarding its forward-looking statements due to inherent risks and uncertainties. FleetPartners emphasizes that its information is based on current understanding and may change over time.

