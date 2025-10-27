Flat Glass Group Co. Reports Strong Q3 2025 Financial Performance

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Flat Glass Group Co ( (HK:6865) ) has provided an announcement.

Flat Glass Group Co., Ltd. reported a significant increase in its financial performance for the third quarter of 2025, with a 20.95% rise in revenue compared to the same period last year. The company’s net profit attributable to equity owners surged by 284.87%, reflecting strong operational performance and market demand, positioning the company favorably within the industry.

The most recent analyst rating on (HK:6865) stock is a Hold with a HK$11.50 price target.

Flat Glass Group Co., Ltd. is a joint stock company incorporated in the People’s Republic of China, primarily engaged in the production and sale of flat glass products. The company operates within the glass manufacturing industry and is listed on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange.

YTD Price Performance: -0.92%

Average Trading Volume: 8,619,596

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

Current Market Cap: HK$38.44B

