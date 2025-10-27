Flat Glass Group Co., Ltd. Forms Risk Control Committee to Strengthen Governance

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

The latest update is out from Flat Glass Group Co ( (HK:6865) ).

Flat Glass Group Co., Ltd. has established a Risk Control Committee within its Board of Directors to enhance its risk management capabilities. This committee is tasked with overseeing the company’s risk management and internal control systems, ensuring compliance with legal and regulatory requirements, and managing risks related to sanctions and anti-money laundering. The committee’s responsibilities include making recommendations to the Board, supervising legal risks, appointing professional firms for compliance reviews, and monitoring related transactions and competition.

The most recent analyst rating on (HK:6865) stock is a Hold with a HK$11.50 price target.

Flat Glass Group Co

Flat Glass Group Co., Ltd. operates in the glass manufacturing industry, focusing on the production and supply of flat glass products. The company is listed on the Shanghai Stock Exchange and the Stock Exchange of Hong Kong, adhering to various corporate governance and listing regulations.

YTD Price Performance: -0.92%

Average Trading Volume: 8,619,596

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

Current Market Cap: HK$38.44B



