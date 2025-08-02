Five9 Inc. Earnings Call Highlights AI Growth

Five9 Inc ((FIVN)) has held its Q2 earnings call. Read on for the main highlights of the call.

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

Discover how TipRanks' ETF AI Analyst can help you make smarter investment decisions

AI Analyst can help you make smarter investment decisions Explore ETFs TipRanks' users love and see what insights the ETF AI Analyst reveals about the ones you follow.

Five9 Inc. recently held an earnings call that highlighted a robust second quarter performance, marked by significant growth in AI and profitability. Despite challenges such as a CEO transition and issues in the commercial segment, the overall sentiment was positive, buoyed by strong partner integrations and a bolstered leadership team.

Strong Second Quarter Results

Five9 reported a strong second quarter, surpassing guidance across all key metrics. The company saw a notable acceleration in subscription revenue, which constitutes 81% of its total revenue, growing by 16% year-over-year.

Enterprise AI Revenue Growth

Enterprise AI revenue experienced a remarkable 42% year-over-year growth in the second quarter, now making up 10% of the enterprise subscription revenue. This underscores Five9’s strategic focus on AI-driven solutions.

Record Profitability

The company achieved record profitability with adjusted EBITDA growing by 63% year-over-year, reaching an unprecedented margin of 24% in the second quarter.

Significant AI Momentum

Five9’s enterprise AI bookings more than tripled year-over-year, accounting for over 20% of enterprise new logo ACV bookings, reflecting the company’s strong momentum in AI.

Successful Partner Integrations

The company reported significant increases in bookings and pipeline through partnerships with industry giants like Salesforce, Google Cloud Marketplace, and ServiceNow.

Leadership Strengthening

Five9 announced the appointment of Bryan Lee as CFO, along with other key promotions, which are expected to strengthen the leadership team.

CEO Transition

CEO Mike Burkland announced his retirement due to ongoing cancer treatments. He will continue as Executive Chairman until a successor is appointed, ensuring a smooth transition.

Minimal Expected Seasonality

The company anticipates minimal seasonality for the rest of the year, attributing this to macroeconomic uncertainties.

Challenges in Commercial Business

The commercial business segment, which accounts for 10% of revenue, saw a decline in the single digits on a trailing twelve-month basis, highlighting an area of concern.

Forward-Looking Guidance

Five9 exceeded its guidance across key metrics for the second quarter of fiscal year 2025. The company highlighted strong sales execution and increased profitability, driven by transformation initiatives aimed at achieving the Rule of 40 and beyond. Five9 also emphasized its success in AI solutions, with significant ROI for customers and increased anticipated ARR from industries such as healthcare and airlines.

In conclusion, Five9’s earnings call reflected a positive outlook, with strong performance in AI and profitability despite some challenges. The company’s strategic focus on AI, successful partner integrations, and strengthened leadership team are expected to drive future growth.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue