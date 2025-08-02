Five9 Inc. Earnings Call Highlights AI Growth

tiprankstipranks
Stocks
Top Analyst Stocks
Popular
Top Smart Score Stocks
Popular
AI Analyst Top Stocks
New
Top Insiders StocksMarket MoversTipRanks 50 IndexAI StocksLargest Companies by Market Cap
ETFs
Top ETFs by UpsideTop ETFs by Smart ScoreTop Gainers/ Losers/ Active ETFs
Crypto
Bitcoin
Popular
Ethereum
Commodities
Gold
Options
Unusual Options Activity
Popular
Currency
EUR/USD
Research Tools
Trending StocksCompare StocksCompare ETFsTrump Dashboard
New
Daily Feeds
Daily Analyst RatingsDaily Insider Trading Tracker
Calendars
Earnings CalendarDividend CalendarEconomic CalendarIPO CalendarStock SplitsStock BuybacksFDA CalendarMarket Holidays
Calculators
Dividend CalculatorDividend Yield CalculatorOptions Profit Calculator
Economic Indicators
Inflation RateUnemployment Rate
Class Actions
Stock ScreenerETF Screener
Popular
Penny Stock ScreenerTechnical Analysis Screener
Dividend CenterBest Dividend Stocks
Popular
Best High Yield Dividend StocksDividend AristocratsDividend Stock Comparison
New
Dividend CalculatorDividend Returns ComparisonDividend Calendar
My ExpertsTop AnalystsTop Financial BloggersTop-Performing Corporate InsidersTop Hedge Fund ManagersTop Research FirmsTop Individual Investors
Trending News
More News >
Education
Personal FinanceHow To Use TipRanksTipRanks LabsGlossaryFAQs
About Us
About TipRanksContact UsCareersReviewsMobile APP
Working with TipRanks
Enterprise SolutionsAdvertise with UsTop Online BrokersBecome an AffiliateTipRanks News Wire
Follow Us
TOOLS
Portfolio
Watchlist
Top Insiders Stocks
Popular
Top Stocks
Popular
Market Movers
Compare stocks
Compare ETFs
Notification Center
News
Stock Screener
ETF Screener
Popular
Penny Stock Screener
Technical Analysis Screener
Top Analyst Stocks
Popular
Top Smart Score Stocks
Popular
AI Analyst Top Stocks
New
Top Insiders Stocks
Compare Stocks
Compare ETFs
Trending Stocks
Daily Analyst Ratings
Daily Insiders Trades
Dividend Stocks
ETF Center
Top Gainers/losers/active ETFs
Trump Dashboard
New
Dividend Calculator
Options Profit Calculator
Dollar Cost Averaging
Compound Interest Calculator
Mortgage Calculator
Auto Loan Calculator
Student Loan Calculator
401k Retirement Calculator
Earnings Calendar
Dividend Calendar
Economic Calendar
IPO Calendar
Stock Splits
Stock Buybacks
FDA Calendar
Market Holidays
Dividend Center
Best Dividend Stocks
Popular
Best High Yield Dividend Stocks
Dividend Aristocrats
Dividend Stock Comparison
New
Dividend Calculator
Dividend Returns Comparison
Dividend Calendar
Top Analysts
Top Financial Bloggers
Top-Performing Corporate Insiders
Top Hedge Fund Managers
Top Research Firms
Top Individual Investors
Top Gainers
Top Losers
Most Active
Premarket
After-hours
Personal Finance Center
Mortgages
Loans
Investing & Retirement
Spending & Savings
Real Estate
Top Online Brokers
Enterprise Solutions
Plans & Pricing
Education
How To Use TipRanks
TipRanks Labs
Glossary
FAQs
About Us
About TipRanks
Contact Us
Careers
Reviews
Mobile APP
Working with TipRanks
Enterprise Solutions
Top Online Brokers
Become an Affiliate
TipRanks News Wire
Follow Us
STOCKS
SPY
QQQ
AAPL
NVDA
TSLA
AMZN
BABA
Advertisement
Advertisement

Five9 Inc. Earnings Call Highlights AI Growth

Five9 Inc. Earnings Call Highlights AI Growth

Five9 Inc ((FIVN)) has held its Q2 earnings call. Read on for the main highlights of the call.

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

Five9 Inc. recently held an earnings call that highlighted a robust second quarter performance, marked by significant growth in AI and profitability. Despite challenges such as a CEO transition and issues in the commercial segment, the overall sentiment was positive, buoyed by strong partner integrations and a bolstered leadership team.

Strong Second Quarter Results

Five9 reported a strong second quarter, surpassing guidance across all key metrics. The company saw a notable acceleration in subscription revenue, which constitutes 81% of its total revenue, growing by 16% year-over-year.

Enterprise AI Revenue Growth

Enterprise AI revenue experienced a remarkable 42% year-over-year growth in the second quarter, now making up 10% of the enterprise subscription revenue. This underscores Five9’s strategic focus on AI-driven solutions.

Record Profitability

The company achieved record profitability with adjusted EBITDA growing by 63% year-over-year, reaching an unprecedented margin of 24% in the second quarter.

Significant AI Momentum

Five9’s enterprise AI bookings more than tripled year-over-year, accounting for over 20% of enterprise new logo ACV bookings, reflecting the company’s strong momentum in AI.

Successful Partner Integrations

The company reported significant increases in bookings and pipeline through partnerships with industry giants like Salesforce, Google Cloud Marketplace, and ServiceNow.

Leadership Strengthening

Five9 announced the appointment of Bryan Lee as CFO, along with other key promotions, which are expected to strengthen the leadership team.

CEO Transition

CEO Mike Burkland announced his retirement due to ongoing cancer treatments. He will continue as Executive Chairman until a successor is appointed, ensuring a smooth transition.

Minimal Expected Seasonality

The company anticipates minimal seasonality for the rest of the year, attributing this to macroeconomic uncertainties.

Challenges in Commercial Business

The commercial business segment, which accounts for 10% of revenue, saw a decline in the single digits on a trailing twelve-month basis, highlighting an area of concern.

Forward-Looking Guidance

Five9 exceeded its guidance across key metrics for the second quarter of fiscal year 2025. The company highlighted strong sales execution and increased profitability, driven by transformation initiatives aimed at achieving the Rule of 40 and beyond. Five9 also emphasized its success in AI solutions, with significant ROI for customers and increased anticipated ARR from industries such as healthcare and airlines.

In conclusion, Five9’s earnings call reflected a positive outlook, with strong performance in AI and profitability despite some challenges. The company’s strategic focus on AI, successful partner integrations, and strengthened leadership team are expected to drive future growth.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue

Looking for investment ideas? Subscribe to our Smart Investor newsletter for weekly expert stock picks!
Get real-time notifications on news & analysis, curated for your stock watchlist. Download the TipRanks app today! Get the App
1

Latest News Feed

More Market News >

More Articles

More News >

Stock Comparison

Quantum Computing
AI
Cryptocurrency
Bitcoin Stocks
Dividend
Value
Biotech
Oil
Chinese
Chat GPT
Banks
Airline
Beer & Beverages
Energy

Investment Ideas

Analyst Top Stocks
Smart Score Stocks
Stock Screener
Top Wall Street Analysts
Insiders' Hot Stocks
Top Penny Stocks
Unusual Options Activity
Top ETFs by Upside Potential
Advertisement