Five Star Bancorp Reports Strong Q3 2025 Results

Five Star Bancorp is a bank holding company based in Rancho Cordova, California, operating through its subsidiary, Five Star Bank, with a focus on providing banking services in Northern California. The company reported a strong financial performance for the third quarter of 2025, with net income reaching $16.3 million, a notable increase from the previous quarters and the same period last year. Key financial metrics showed improvement, including a rise in return on average assets and equity, as well as an increase in net interest margin. The company also experienced significant growth in loans and deposits, driven by its organic growth strategy and expansion efforts, including the opening of a new office in Walnut Creek, California. Looking ahead, Five Star Bancorp remains committed to enhancing shareholder value and maintaining its position as a trusted banking partner, with management expressing confidence in continued growth and operational efficiency.

