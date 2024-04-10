Fitzroy Minerals Welcomes New Expert Director

Norseman Capital Ltd. (TSE:FTZ) has released an update.

Fitzroy Minerals Inc. has strengthened its board with the appointment of Mary Gilzean as a director and Audit Committee Member, bringing over 25 years of experience in international mineral exploration and HR management. With this move, the company aims to bolster its expertise in copper and gold discoveries in South America. In addition, Fitzroy Minerals has granted incentive stock options to key personnel, aiming to align interests with the company’s growth.

