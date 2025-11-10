Fitzroy Minerals Grants 5.3 Million Stock Options to Key Personnel

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

The latest announcement is out from Norseman Capital ( (TSE:FTZ) ).

Fitzroy Minerals has granted 5,300,000 stock options to its directors, officers, and consultants, allowing them to purchase common shares at $0.40 each. This move, which is part of their stock option plan, is exempt from certain regulatory requirements due to the company’s market capitalization and listing status, potentially strengthening stakeholder alignment and incentivizing key personnel.

More about Norseman Capital

Fitzroy Minerals is engaged in exploring and developing mineral assets with significant potential in the Americas. Their portfolio includes the Caballos Copper and Polimet Gold-Copper-Silver projects in Chile, the Taquetren Gold project in Argentina, and the Caribou project in Canada. The company is listed on the TSX Venture Exchange and OTCQB.

Average Trading Volume: 231,580

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: C$105.8M

