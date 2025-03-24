Fitell Corporation Announces Extraordinary General Meeting for Share Capital Restructuring

Fitell Corporation ( (FTEL) ) has issued an update.

Fitell Corporation, a Cayman Islands exempted company, announced an extraordinary general meeting (EGM) scheduled for April 9, 2025, in Guangzhou, China. The meeting will address several key proposals, including a share capital reorganization, charter amendment, share repurchase and issuance, and share consolidation. These changes aim to restructure the company’s share capital and voting rights, significantly impacting the control of the company, with SKMA Capital and Investment Ltd potentially controlling 93.03% of voting rights. The resolutions are expected to streamline Fitell’s corporate structure and enhance its governance framework.

