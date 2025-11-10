FIT Hon Teng Limited Reports Positive Financial Growth for Nine Months Ending September 2025

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

FIT Hon Teng Limited ( (HK:6088) ) has provided an announcement.

FIT Hon Teng Limited has released its unaudited financial results for the nine months ending September 30, 2025, showing an increase in both current and non-current assets compared to the previous year. The company also reported a rise in revenue and net profit from continuing operations, indicating a positive financial trajectory. However, stakeholders are advised to exercise caution as the results are unaudited and may fluctuate in future periods.

More about FIT Hon Teng Limited

FIT Hon Teng Limited, also known as Foxconn Interconnect Technology Limited, operates in the technology sector, focusing on interconnect solutions. The company is part of the larger Hon Hai Precision Industry Co., Ltd., which is listed on the Taiwan Stock Exchange.

Average Trading Volume: 154,445,781

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: HK$37.96B

