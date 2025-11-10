FIT Hon Teng Limited Announces Board and Committee Structure

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

Discover how TipRanks' ETF AI Analyst can help you make smarter investment decisions

AI Analyst can help you make smarter investment decisions Explore ETFs TipRanks' users love and see what insights the ETF AI Analyst reveals about the ones you follow.

An announcement from FIT Hon Teng Limited ( (HK:6088) ) is now available.

FIT Hon Teng Limited has announced the composition of its board of directors and the roles within its four key committees. This structure, including executive, non-executive, and independent directors, aims to strengthen corporate governance and enhance strategic decision-making, potentially impacting the company’s operational efficiency and stakeholder confidence.

The most recent analyst rating on (HK:6088) stock is a Hold with a HK$5.50 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on FIT Hon Teng Limited stock, see the HK:6088 Stock Forecast page.

More about FIT Hon Teng Limited

FIT Hon Teng Limited, also known as Foxconn Interconnect Technology Limited, operates in the technology sector, focusing on interconnect solutions. The company is involved in the design, manufacture, and sale of electronic components and cables, serving various market segments worldwide.

Average Trading Volume: 154,445,781

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: HK$37.96B

See more data about 6088 stock on TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue