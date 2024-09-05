Fission Uranium Proposes Key Meeting Amendments

Fission Uranium (TSE:FCU) has released an update.

Fission Uranium Corp. plans to request an amendment to an interim order for a new meeting date and voting conditions for its proposed arrangement with Paladin Energy Limited. The company urges shareholders to vote in favor of the arrangement, which is supported by recommendations from major advisory firms. Shareholders must submit their votes by the newly set deadline to have them counted in the upcoming decision.

