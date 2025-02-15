Fisher Asset Management Reduces Stake in Alphabet Inc.

Maximize Your Portfolio with Data Driven Insights:

Fisher Asset Management LLC, managed by Ken Fisher, recently executed a significant transaction involving Alphabet Inc. Class A ((GOOGL)). The hedge fund reduced its position by 757,138 shares.

Recent Updates on Alphabet Inc. Class A stock

Recent developments for Alphabet Inc. Class A (GOOGL) include strong financial results for Q4 2024, with a 14% increase in annual revenue to $350 billion, primarily driven by advancements in AI and cloud services. Google Cloud revenue rose by 30% to $12 billion, while YouTube advertising grew by 14%, despite a 4% decline in network advertising revenue. Operating income increased by 31%, and net income grew by 28%. The company plans to invest $75 billion in capital expenditures for AI and infrastructure, anticipating potential revenue headwinds in 2025 due to currency fluctuations and the leap year effect. Different hedge funds have shown mixed interest, with some increasing their positions and others reducing them. The stock’s year-to-date price performance shows a decline of approximately 2.17% to 3.07%, with a current market cap between $2,248.2 billion and $2,282.6 billion.

More about Alphabet Inc. Class A

YTD Price Performance: -1.74%

Average Trading Volume: 28,920,224

Current Market Cap: $2278.6B