Fisher Asset Management LLC Reduces Stake in Tesla

Fisher Asset Management LLC, managed by Ken Fisher, recently executed a significant transaction involving Tesla Motors ((TSLA)). The hedge fund reduced its position by 4,883 shares.

Recent Updates on Tesla Motors stock

Recent developments in Tesla Motors (TSLA) stock illustrate a blend of growth prospects and financial challenges. Despite missing Q4 earnings expectations with a notable decline in automotive margins, Tesla’s shares rose due to optimism about future projects, including unsupervised Full Self Driving by 2025 and new vehicle models. The company reported record vehicle deliveries and energy storage deployments, but faces hurdles like regulatory concerns and competition from Chinese EV makers. Analysts have mixed views, with some raising price targets due to Tesla’s ambitious plans, while others express caution given the divergence between financial performance and stock price. Year-to-date, Tesla’s stock has decreased by 13.39%, with a current market cap of $1128.1 billion.

More about Tesla Motors

YTD Price Performance: -6.15%

Average Trading Volume: 82,640,158

Current Market Cap: $1144.9B