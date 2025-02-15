Fisher Asset Management LLC Reduces Nvidia Holdings Significantly

Maximize Your Portfolio with Data Driven Insights:

Leverage the power of TipRanks' Smart Score, a data-driven tool to help you uncover top performing stocks and make informed investment decisions.

Monitor your stock picks and compare them to top Wall Street Analysts' recommendations with Your Smart Portfolio

Fisher Asset Management LLC, managed by Ken Fisher, recently executed a significant transaction involving Nvidia Corporation ((NVDA)). The hedge fund reduced its position by 1,618,672 shares.

Recent Updates on Nvidia Corporation stock

Nvidia Corporation’s stock has recently been impacted by concerns over China’s DeepSeek potentially circumventing U.S. export controls to acquire Nvidia’s semiconductors, prompting U.S. investigations into purchases through third parties in Singapore. Despite these challenges, Morgan Stanley maintains an Overweight rating on Nvidia, viewing the selloff as a buying opportunity with a price target of $152. The stock has experienced notable fluctuations, with significant profits reported from options trading as shares moved between $120.07 and $124.65. The year-to-date price performance varies slightly among reports, ranging from -3.98% to -5.18%, with a current market cap reported as either $3271.1 billion or $3211.6 billion.

More about Nvidia Corporation

YTD Price Performance: -2.18%

Average Trading Volume: 245,191,160

Current Market Cap: $3313.3B