Fiserv Appoints New Chief Operating Officer

The latest update is out from Fiserv ( (FI) ).

On April 1, 2025, Fiserv, Inc. announced the appointment of Takis Georgakopoulos as Chief Operating Officer, effective April 2, 2025. In his new role, Georgakopoulos will oversee the company’s technology operations and Merchant Solutions business, succeeding Guy Chiarello, who will become Vice Chairman. This leadership change is expected to enhance Fiserv’s strategic focus on technology and merchant solutions, potentially impacting its market positioning and operations.

More about Fiserv

YTD Price Performance: 7.78%

Average Trading Volume: 3,048,860

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

Current Market Cap: $123.9B

