Fischer Medical Ventures’ Nanomedic Achieves Key Milestones in UK and India

Fischer Medical Ventures Ltd ( (IN:FISCHER) ) just unveiled an update.

Fischer Medical Ventures Ltd. announced significant progress for its portfolio company, Nanomedic Technologies Ltd., with the successful registration of its SpinCare® product with the UK’s NHS, marking a major regulatory milestone. This approval allows Nanomedic to enter one of the world’s leading healthcare systems and collaborate with a major London hospital. Additionally, Nanomedic is preparing for a large-scale launch in India, having completed necessary documentation and secured licenses for SpinCare® importation and commercial use. The company is engaging with Indian hospitals to establish treatment protocols, aiming to improve patient outcomes and reduce treatment burdens, with no direct competitors in the Indian market.

Fischer Medical Ventures Ltd. operates in the medical technology industry, focusing on innovative healthcare solutions. The company is involved in the development and commercialization of advanced medical devices, with a significant market focus on expanding its global presence and regulatory approvals.

