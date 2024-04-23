FirstWave Welcomes US Tech Veteran Daniel Friel

FirstWave Cloud Technology Ltd. (AU:FCT) has released an update.

FirstWave Cloud Technology Ltd. has announced the strategic appointment of Daniel Friel, a seasoned US tech leader and investment executive, as a Non-Executive Director to bolster its expansion in the USA and LATAM markets. Friel brings a wealth of experience, including founding Bank of America’s Strategic Alliances and Investments group and teaching economics at North Carolina State University. Concurrently, the company bids farewell to Ray Kiley, who resigns from his position as Non-Executive Director, after two years of service.

For further insights into AU:FCT stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.