FirstWave Appoints Roger Buckeridge as New Chairman Amid Strategic Shift

The latest announcement is out from FirstWave Cloud Technology ( (AU:FCT) ).

FirstWave Cloud Technology Limited has announced the appointment of Roger Buckeridge as an Independent Non-Executive Director, with plans for him to become Chairman following John Grant’s retirement. Buckeridge’s extensive experience in the funds management sector is expected to aid FirstWave’s strategic focus on AI-powered IT compliance. The transition marks a new phase for FirstWave, aiming to leverage its intellectual property to become a globally significant company in the cybersecurity and network management industry.

More about FirstWave Cloud Technology

FirstWave is a global software company formed in 2004, providing enterprise-grade network management, automation, audit, and cybersecurity software. It serves an estimated 150,000 organizations across 178 countries, with notable clients including Microsoft, Telmex, Telstra, Claro, and NASA.

Average Trading Volume: 1,053,748

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

Current Market Cap: A$29.13M

