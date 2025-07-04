FirstWave Announces Cessation of Securities

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

FirstWave Cloud Technology ( (AU:FCT) ) has provided an update.

FirstWave Cloud Technology Limited announced the cessation of several securities, including options and service rights, due to expiry or failure to meet conditions. This development may impact the company’s capital structure and could influence its market positioning by affecting investor perception and stakeholder confidence.

More about FirstWave Cloud Technology

FirstWave Cloud Technology Limited operates in the cloud technology industry, providing cybersecurity solutions and services. The company focuses on delivering cloud-based security solutions to protect businesses from cyber threats.

Average Trading Volume: 1,144,328

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

Current Market Cap: A$27.42M

