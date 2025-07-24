FirstService Reports Strong Q2 2025 Results with Revenue and Profit Growth

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

FirstService Corporation reported strong financial results for the second quarter of 2025, with a 9% increase in consolidated revenues to $1.42 billion and a 19% rise in Adjusted EBITDA to $157.1 million. The company also saw a 26% growth in Adjusted EPS, reaching $1.71. Despite macroeconomic uncertainties, FirstService’s resilient performance and profitability across its operations have positioned it well to achieve its 2025 goals. The company’s residential and brands segments both contributed to revenue growth, with notable improvements in operating margins due to efficiency gains and strategic acquisitions.

The most recent analyst rating on (TSE:FSV) stock is a Buy with a C$217.00 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on FirstService stock, see the TSE:FSV Stock Forecast page.

Spark’s Take on TSE:FSV Stock

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, TSE:FSV is a Outperform.

FirstService earns a score of 72, driven by its strong financial performance and positive guidance from the earnings call. However, the high P/E ratio and lack of strong momentum in technical indicators temper the overall score. The company is well-positioned for future growth, but investors should be cognizant of valuation concerns and economic uncertainties impacting organic growth.

FirstService Corporation is a North American leader in the essential outsourced property services sector, operating through two main platforms: FirstService Residential, the largest manager of residential communities in North America, and FirstService Brands, a major provider of essential property services through branded operations and franchise systems. The company generates over $5.4 billion in annual revenues and employs around 30,000 people across North America.

Average Trading Volume: 79,117

Technical Sentiment Signal: Strong Buy

Current Market Cap: C$11.05B

