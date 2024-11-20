FirstGroup Executes Strategic Share Buyback

Firstgroup (GB:FGP) has released an update.
FirstGroup plc has executed a share buyback, acquiring 314,075 ordinary shares at an average price of 146.91 pence each. This move, part of a previously announced buyback program, leaves the company with a total of 135,846,547 shares held in treasury. Investors may find this buyback as a potential indicator of FirstGroup’s confidence in its financial health and market value.
