FirstGroup Executes Share Buyback Program

Firstgroup ( (GB:FGP) ) has shared an announcement.

FirstGroup plc has executed a share buyback program, purchasing 654,683 ordinary shares at an average price of 224.09 pence per share. This move is part of their strategy to manage capital and potentially enhance shareholder value, with the purchased shares held in treasury and possibly subject to cancellation in the future. The transaction impacts the total number of voting rights, which now stands at 578,580,726, excluding treasury shares, influencing shareholder calculations under the FCA’s rules.

The most recent analyst rating on (GB:FGP) stock is a Buy with a £205.00 price target.

Spark’s Take on GB:FGP Stock

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, GB:FGP is a Outperform.

FirstGroup’s strong valuation and positive technical indicators are key strengths, supported by effective capital management strategies. However, the high financial leverage remains a risk factor, partially offset by improving profitability and operational performance.

More about Firstgroup

FirstGroup plc is a leading provider in the transportation industry, primarily offering bus and rail services across the UK and North America. The company focuses on delivering reliable and efficient public transport solutions to meet the needs of commuters and travelers.

Average Trading Volume: 1,635,078

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: £1.26B

