FirstGroup Advances Share Buyback Programme

FirstGroup plc, following its share buyback programme announced in June 2023, has recently purchased 243,025 of its own ordinary shares, with prices ranging between 161.70 to 164.20 pence. Post-acquisition, FirstGroup now holds over 129 million shares in treasury, with the total number of shares in issue, excluding those held as treasury, at 621,055,043. The buyback could potentially lead to the cancellation of the treasury shares, impacting the company’s share structure and voting rights.

