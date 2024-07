Firstgroup (GB:FGP) has released an update.

FirstGroup plc has actively bought back 208,196 of its own shares at an average price of 166.80 pence each, as part of its share buyback program announced earlier this year. These shares are currently held as treasury shares, with the option to cancel them later. The total number of voting rights in the company now stands at 620,367,514, excluding any treasury shares.

