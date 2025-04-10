First Tractor Co. Schedules Board Meeting to Review Q1 Results

First Tractor Co ( (HK:0038) ) just unveiled an announcement.

First Tractor Company Limited has announced that its Board of Directors will convene on April 28, 2025, to review and approve the company’s first quarter financial results for the period ending March 31, 2025. This meeting is crucial for stakeholders as it will provide insights into the company’s financial health and operational performance, potentially impacting its market positioning and investor confidence.

First Tractor Company Limited operates in the manufacturing industry, focusing on the production of agricultural machinery and equipment. The company primarily serves the agricultural sector, providing essential machinery to enhance farming productivity.

YTD Price Performance: -17.56%

Average Trading Volume: 10,050

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: $1.71B

