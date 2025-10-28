First Tractor Co. Announces Key Leadership Changes

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

The latest update is out from First Tractor Co ( (HK:0038) ).

First Tractor Company Limited announced a change in its company secretary and authorized representative roles, effective from October 28, 2025. Ms. Yu Lina has retired from her position, and Mr. Liu Bin and Ms. Wong Nga Ting have been appointed as joint company secretaries, with Ms. Wong also serving as the authorized representative. This transition reflects the company’s ongoing efforts to maintain compliance with listing rules and ensure experienced leadership in its corporate governance structure.

The most recent analyst rating on (HK:0038) stock is a Hold with a HK$8.00 price target.

More about First Tractor Co

First Tractor Company Limited operates in the agricultural machinery industry, focusing on the production and distribution of tractors and related equipment. The company is part of a larger group and is listed on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange.

Average Trading Volume: 4,063,561

Technical Sentiment Signal: Strong Buy

Current Market Cap: HK$13.51B



