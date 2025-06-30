First Tractor Co. Announces Deputy General Manager’s Resignation

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

First Tractor Co ( (HK:0038) ) has issued an update.

First Tractor Company Limited announced the resignation of Mr. Xue Wenpu from his role as deputy general manager due to a change in work arrangements. His departure, effective immediately, will not impact the company’s daily operations, and he has no disagreements with the board. The board has expressed gratitude for his contributions, and the transition has been handled smoothly.

First Tractor Company Limited operates in the agricultural machinery industry, focusing on the production and distribution of tractors and related equipment. The company is positioned in the market to cater to the agricultural sector’s needs, providing essential machinery for farming operations.

YTD Price Performance: 1.23%

Average Trading Volume: 6,714,054

Technical Sentiment Signal: Strong Buy

Current Market Cap: HK$13.11B

