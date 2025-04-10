First Tractor Co. Announces Board Transition and Director Departure

First Tractor Co ( (HK:0038) ) has shared an update.

First Tractor Company Limited has announced a postponement in the election for the new session of its board of directors and supervisory committee, extending the terms of office for current members to ensure operational stability. This decision is not expected to disrupt the company’s normal operations. Additionally, the term of independent director Mr. Edmund Sit will expire in April 2025, prompting his resignation. The company will maintain compliance with regulations regarding board composition, ensuring that independent directors continue to represent at least one-third of the board.

First Tractor Company Limited operates in the agricultural machinery industry, focusing on the production and sale of tractors and related equipment. The company is a key player in the market, providing essential machinery for agricultural operations.

YTD Price Performance: -17.56%

Average Trading Volume: 10,050

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: $1.71B

