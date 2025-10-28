First Tractor Co. Announces 2025 Q3 Results Presentation

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

First Tractor Co ( (HK:0038) ) has shared an update.

First Tractor Company Limited has announced an upcoming presentation on its 2025 third quarterly results, scheduled for November 4, 2025, at the Shanghai Stock Exchange SSE Roadshow Centre. The presentation aims to provide investors with a comprehensive understanding of the company’s recent operating results through an online text interaction format, where key company figures will address investor questions.

The most recent analyst rating on (HK:0038) stock is a Hold with a HK$8.00 price target.

More about First Tractor Co

First Tractor Company Limited operates in the agricultural machinery industry, focusing on the production and distribution of tractors and related equipment. The company is a key player in the agricultural sector, providing essential machinery that supports farming and agricultural productivity.

Average Trading Volume: 4,063,561

Technical Sentiment Signal: Strong Buy

Current Market Cap: HK$13.51B

Learn more about 0038 stock on TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

