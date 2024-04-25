First Tin Plc Reports Enhanced Tin Recoveries

First Tin Plc (GB:1SN) has released an update.

First Tin Plc has announced improved tin recoveries from ongoing testwork at its Taronga Tin Project in Australia, with results showing a total of 84.2% tin recovery, surpassing previous findings. The company’s CEO, Bill Scotting, highlighted the positive impact these results could have on the project’s economics, with the potential for further improvements once additional gravity concentration results are received. First Tin emphasizes its commitment to becoming a conflict-free, sustainable tin supplier, with a focus on low political risk jurisdictions like Germany and Australia.

