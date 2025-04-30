First Tellurium’s Thermoelectric Innovation Revolutionizes Vehicle Efficiency

First Tellurium Corp ( (TSE:FTEL) ) just unveiled an announcement.

First Tellurium Corp’s subsidiary, PyroDelta Energy Inc., successfully tested a tellurium-based thermoelectric generator/radiator in a vehicle over 1300 kilometers. This device, which replaces traditional alternators and radiators, offers significant fuel savings by recovering waste heat and reducing engine weight. It can be easily adapted for both new and used vehicles without modifying existing designs. The innovation has attracted interest from industries with significant waste heat, such as data centers, and has potential applications in electric vehicles, marking a significant advancement in automobile electrical generation.

First Tellurium Corp is involved in mineral discovery, project development, and the creation of tellurium-based technologies. The company is listed on the Canadian Stock Exchange and the OTC, focusing on generating revenue and value through its unique business model.

