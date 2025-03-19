First Service Holding Limited Issues Profit Warning for 2024

An announcement from First Service Holding Limited ( (HK:2107) ) is now available.

First Service Holding Limited has issued a profit warning, indicating an expected net loss of not more than RMB7.0 million for the year ended December 31, 2024, compared to a net profit of approximately RMB70.1 million in 2023. This anticipated decrease is primarily due to an impairment provision for trade receivables from related party real estate customers. The company is actively engaging with these customers to facilitate the collection of receivables, and it believes the provision will not significantly impact recovery efforts.

More about First Service Holding Limited

First Service Holding Limited is a company incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability, listed on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange. The company, along with its subsidiaries, is involved in the real estate industry, focusing on providing services related to property management and related activities.

YTD Price Performance: 25.93%

Average Trading Volume: 322,234

Technical Sentiment Consensus Rating: Sell

Current Market Cap: HK$416.1M

See more data about 2107 stock on TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Questions or Comments about the article? Write to editor@tipranks.com