First Service Holding Limited Achieves Revenue Target and Details Share Option Scheme

First Service Holding Limited ( (HK:2107) ) has issued an announcement.

First Service Holding Limited announced that the revenue of its Target Company has met the performance guarantee of RMB90 million for the year ended 31 December 2024. Additionally, the company provided details on its Share Option Scheme, which allows participants to exercise options during a specified period, reinforcing its commitment to stakeholder engagement and financial performance.

More about First Service Holding Limited

First Service Holding Limited is a company incorporated in the Cayman Islands, focusing on providing various services through its subsidiaries. The company is listed on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange and is involved in acquisitions and performance-based agreements to enhance its market position.

Average Trading Volume: 363,563

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: HK$391.6M

