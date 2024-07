Metcash Limited (AU:MTS) has released an update.

Metcash Limited has announced that First Sentier Investors ceased to be a substantial holder on July 12, 2024. The update follows previous notifications to the company in June 2024. Details regarding changes in relevant interests and voting securities, as well as changes in associations with the substantial holder, were also provided.

